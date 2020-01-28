Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 359,200 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FMAO shares. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $330.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $33.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $38,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,382 shares of company stock worth $112,921 in the last ninety days. 10.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,181,000 after buying an additional 99,207 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 3rd quarter worth $516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

