Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.91

Farmers National Banc Corp (NASDAQ:FMNB)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $16.00. Farmers National Banc shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 2,952 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $440.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 4,800.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 26.4% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.