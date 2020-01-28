Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.
Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
