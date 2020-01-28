Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,300 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.82.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 271,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $381.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 373,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

