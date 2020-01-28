Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 676.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 33,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $4,403,814.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.46. The company had a trading volume of 984,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

