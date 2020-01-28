Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 304,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

FDUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on Fidus Investment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James downgraded Fidus Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 93,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

