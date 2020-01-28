Financial Survey: Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NYSE:MCEP)

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

18.8% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Continental Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 2.26 $988.31 million $2.84 10.10 Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.10 -$18.25 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Continental Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 6 14 0 2.62 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $46.11, indicating a potential upside of 60.81%. Given Continental Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.00% 12.49% 5.35% Mid-Con Energy Partners 9.82% 49.87% 14.56%

Summary

Continental Resources beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

