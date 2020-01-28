Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp (TSE:FC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

FC stock opened at C$15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.20. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.97 and a 12-month high of C$15.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.45, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12. The company has a market cap of $424.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.23 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market services, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situations loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

