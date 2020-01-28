First American Bank Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First American Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 60,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.50 and a 200 day moving average of $135.27. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.