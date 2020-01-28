First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that, through its subsidiaries focuses on traditional banking, mortgage banking, and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. Their traditional banking activities include originating and servicing residential, commercial, and consumer loans and providing a broad range of depository services. “

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Defiance Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ FDEF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.01. 2,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.26. First Defiance Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $615.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.35 million. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,490,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,338 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Defiance Financial (FDEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.