First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First Horizon National has a payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Horizon National to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

FHN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. 254,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,493,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.61 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon National will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.31.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

