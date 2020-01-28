First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Piper Sandler

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INBK. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ INBK opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.