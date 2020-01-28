First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

TSE:FN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.10. 6,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,763. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.04. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$28.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,480.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$177.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.79 per share, with a total value of C$75,019.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,303,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$283,307,691.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.