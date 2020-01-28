Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to post $694.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $730.45 million and the lowest is $685.25 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.22. 945,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Five Below has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,028,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,012,000 after purchasing an additional 144,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Five Below by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after purchasing an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,185,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

