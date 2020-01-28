Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.
NYSE FLC opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $23.62.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd
