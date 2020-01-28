Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE FLC opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $23.62.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

