Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.16. 12,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.11. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 12 month low of $18.13 and a 12 month high of $23.62.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd
