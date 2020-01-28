FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Increased to $358.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $358.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $306.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $294.94.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $5.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $318.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.49 and a fifty-two week high of $320.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.53. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

