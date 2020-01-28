Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Trading Up 5.6%

Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 894,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 968,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLDM shares. BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $277.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.21.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 57.10%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,024 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,746,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,188,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fluidigm by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 75,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluidigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.