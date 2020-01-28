FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of FNCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.68.
About FNCB Bancorp
