FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of FNCB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 9,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. FNCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.68.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

