FOAM One Day Trading Volume Hits $16,710.00 (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $16,710.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.01 or 0.03364314 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00195670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00123436 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FOAM

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,057,184 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.