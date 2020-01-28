Focused Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Focused Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $174,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,055,000 after acquiring an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after buying an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after buying an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

MSFT stock opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,259.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $168.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,129,125.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,425 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

