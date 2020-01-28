Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,437 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 868,395 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $36,402,000 after acquiring an additional 384,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 166,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,085 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FL. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

FL opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.