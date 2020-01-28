Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in FedEx by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in FedEx by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its position in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in FedEx by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FedEx by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.16. 738,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 705.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

