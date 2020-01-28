Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

