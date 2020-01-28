Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Sells 317 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.61. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.