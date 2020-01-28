Foothills Asset Management Ltd. Sells 65 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.0% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,152,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $544,452,000 after acquiring an additional 543,512 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,966,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 548,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after acquiring an additional 326,357 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2,389.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 181,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,899,000 after acquiring an additional 174,157 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,450,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,857,619.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,954 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,362 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.72. 428,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,355. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $280.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.59.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.90.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

