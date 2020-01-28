Ford Financial Group Inc. Acquires 504 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

EMB stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 1,634,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,209. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.61. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.99 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

