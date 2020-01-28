Ford Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,112 Shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH)

Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd in the second quarter worth about $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 2,168.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000.

Get Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd alerts:

Shares of BGH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.61. 1,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,529. Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd (NYSE:BGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duratin Hgh Yld Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.