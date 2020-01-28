Ford Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP)

Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM (NYSE:OPP) by 135.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH DO/COM during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in RIVERNORTH DO/COM by 14.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE OPP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.55. 642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,585. RIVERNORTH DO/COM has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.05%.

RIVERNORTH DO/COM Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

