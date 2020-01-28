Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $197,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ford Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,122 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,154,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,224 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,258,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,201,000 after acquiring an additional 559,178 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,939,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after acquiring an additional 432,955 shares in the last quarter. VCU Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. VCU Investment Management Co now owns 3,248,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after acquiring an additional 648,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 2,309,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 532,180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.23. 272,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,271,344. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

