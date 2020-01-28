Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ford Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 769,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,256,000 after acquiring an additional 114,004 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 950,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.17. The company had a trading volume of 196,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,467. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.75 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

