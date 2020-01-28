Ford Financial Group Inc. Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Ford Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 77,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,921. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

