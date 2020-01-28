Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Holdings Lifted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 544.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 947.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Nomura raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

