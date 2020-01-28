Freicoin (FRC) Market Capitalization Tops $155,551.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. Freicoin has a market cap of $155,551.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000345 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000269 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,756,098 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com . The official website for Freicoin is freico.in

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

