Frisch Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,752 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,382,000 after buying an additional 52,057 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,250,000 after buying an additional 539,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,469,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,497,000 after purchasing an additional 63,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

PM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 115,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.31 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.27 and a 12-month high of $92.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

