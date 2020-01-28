Frisch Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital upgraded Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of MS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.30. The company had a trading volume of 342,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,658. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200-day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

