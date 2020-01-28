Frisch Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.24. 622,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.77. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.11.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

