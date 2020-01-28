Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $9.66 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $43.12. The company had a trading volume of 529,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,124,573. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

