Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 17 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $655.88. 2,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,702. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.35. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $375.02 and a one year high of $670.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $618.95 and a 200-day moving average of $599.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $616.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.42.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.