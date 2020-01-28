Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,168 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 5,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,100. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $39.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

