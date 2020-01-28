FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Achieves $231.07 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00026293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $231.07 million and $6.54 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.22 or 0.05572124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00127730 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002596 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00033359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTT is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 347,803,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,931,108 tokens. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.