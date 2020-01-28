Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Update

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 31,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BHAT stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,183. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.09. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. produces, develops, and operates augmented reality (AR) interactive entertainment games and toys in China. Its products include AR Racer; a car-racing mobile game with a small physical toy car that allows users to virtually race one another through a simulated racing track, as well as to engage in individual races, AR Need a Spanking; a combat game with a ladybug shaped electronic toy, AR 3D Magic Box; an educational toy with built in quizzes and games for users between the ages of 3 and 9, and AR Picture Book, an AR platform that educates children on interpersonal skills, logical thinking, and other specific topics.

