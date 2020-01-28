Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $955.96

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $955.96 and traded as high as $970.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $955.00, with a volume of 5,769 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSTA shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 955.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,046.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.50 million and a PE ratio of 3.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

