Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 7,765 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,726 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,220,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593,999 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $491,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 61.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 428,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 162,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,866,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 132,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

