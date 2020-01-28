Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $101.41

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $101.41, with a volume of 186926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Garmin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.90.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $934.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.02 million. Garmin had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other Garmin news, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 255,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $24,013,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 132,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $12,455,989.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 826,185 shares of company stock valued at $77,782,791. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 26,526.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,290,000 after purchasing an additional 677,762 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 120,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 74,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 45.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

