GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.71 ($31.06).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G1A shares. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.10 ($32.67). 570,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is €29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €30.32 ($35.26).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.