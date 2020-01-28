GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $32.56

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and traded as low as $31.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $31.18, with a volume of 9,428 shares changing hands.

GEAGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.33.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

