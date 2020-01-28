GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

GELYY opened at $32.30 on Monday. GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $48.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

