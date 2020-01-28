Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.33

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.33 and traded as low as $188.83. Genel Energy shares last traded at $193.20, with a volume of 856,997 shares traded.

GENL has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genel Energy to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $538.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.27.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

