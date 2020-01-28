General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.99.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,529. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

