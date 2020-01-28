General Electric (NYSE:GE) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their sell rating on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GE. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Electric from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.23.

GE opened at $11.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of General Electric by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 344,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,107 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 272,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 135,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

